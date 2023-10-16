Japan's September aluminium stocks fell 3.4% m/m -Marubeni

Corrects headline to read September (not August

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell 3.4% to 348,300 metric tons as of end-September, from 360,700 metric tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Chopra)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.