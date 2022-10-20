Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast.

For the full tables, go to the government's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

