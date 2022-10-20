Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr

Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast.

