Japan's Sept consumer prices continue to slide on deflationary pressure from COVID-19

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.3% in September from a year earlier, marking the second straight month of declines in a sign the coronavirus-induced demand downturn is piling deflationary pressure on the world's third largest economy.

The data is expected to heighten expectations the Bank of Japan will maintain its massive stimulus programme to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, analysts say.

The drop in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes enegy costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4% fall.

Most of the drop was due to falling energy costs and the impact of a government-funded discount programme for domestic travel, which aims to support Japan's ailing tourism sector.

The so-called core core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food prices, was flat in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Japan's economy suffered its biggest postwar slump in the second quarter, and analysts expect any rebound to be modest due to soft consumption and capital spending.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is expected to slash its economic and price forecasts for the current fiscal year in its upcoming quarterly projections due next week.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Jane Wardell)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.