Japan's Sekisui House to buy US homebuilder M.D.C. Holdings for $4.95 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

January 18, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese homebuilder Sekisui House 1928.T said on Thursday it would buy U.S. builder M.D.C. Holdings MDC.BLUE for about $4.95 billion.

Sekisui said in a statement it would pay $63 per share in M.D.C., about a 19% premium to its closing price on Wednesday.

