Japan's Seibu to sell properties to Singapore's GIC in $1.3 bln deal - Nikkei

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Seibu Holdings Inc 9024.T is in final talks with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell some 30 properties in Japan in deal worth about 150 billion yen ($1.30 billion), Nikkei reported on Saturday.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Prince Hotel Sapporo, and Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima are among the properties it plans to sell, the report added.

($1 = 115.2000 yen)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

