Japan's securities watchdog files charge against SMBC Nikko to prosecutors

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Wednesday filed a criminal charge with Tokyo prosecutors against SMBC Nikko Securities over alleged market manipulation.

The brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T bought stocks on the market through proprietary trading allegedly to push up prices so that block trade deals for those stocks would not fall through, the watchdog said.

SMBC Nikko said it took the criminal charge seriously and pledged to work with the watchdog.

The prosecutors earlier this month arrested four executives of SMBC Nikko, including a senior managing executive officer.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

