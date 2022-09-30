Japan's SBI to take majority stake in Okasan Asset Management for $69 mln

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said on Friday that it would take a 51% stake in Okasan Asset Management Co by buying shares in a third-party allotment for 10 billion yen ($69.31 million).

SBI plans to complete the deal on Nov. 30, after which Okasan Asset Management would change its name to SBI Okasan Management Co, it said in a statement.

($1 = 144.2800 yen)

