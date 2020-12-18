Japan’s SBI, Securitize Bringing Security Tokens to Crypto Wallet for Institutions
SBI Digital Asset Holdings is to integrate its institution-focused digital assets wallet with the digital securities platform from Securitize, a regulated U.S.-headquartered firm.
- In an announcement, Securitize’s Japanese arm said the integration would enable users of the “sbiwallet” to sell, issue and manage tokenized securities directly within the app.
- Securitize, which is regulated in the U.S. by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA as a transfer agent and broker-dealer, offers a way to issue and sell blockchain tokens representing securities and manage them over their lifecycle.
- “This partnership will give our customers a one-stop access to the [security token] platform with industry-leading security and convenience,” said Securitize Japan, country head Hidetoshi Kobayashi.
- SBI Wallet is a digital asset wallet and custody solution for institutional investors said to offer high levels of security and regulatory compliance.
- SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a subsidiary of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings, inked a deal with Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange to offer digital asset trading for institutional investors in Singapore earlier this month.
See also: SBI Teams Up With Swiss SIX Exchange to Offer Institutional Crypto Services in Singapore
Related Stories
- Binance Labs Leads $12M Funding Round for Multi-Asset Wallet Developer MATH
- SBI Financial Acquires Institutional Crypto Desk B2C2
- Mt. Gox Creditors’ Wait Nearly Over as Trustee Announces Draft Rehabilitation Plan
- Over 13% of Bitcoin Crime Proceeds Laundered Through ‘Privacy Wallets’: Elliptic
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.