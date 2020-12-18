Japan’s SBI, Securitize Bringing Security Tokens to Crypto Wallet for Institutions

SBI Digital Asset Holdings is to integrate its institution-focused digital assets wallet with the digital securities platform from Securitize, a regulated U.S.-headquartered firm.

In an announcement, Securitize’s Japanese arm said the integration would enable users of the “sbiwallet” to sell, issue and manage tokenized securities directly within the app.

Securitize, which is regulated in the U.S. by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA as a transfer agent and broker-dealer, offers a way to issue and sell blockchain tokens representing securities and manage them over their lifecycle.

“This partnership will give our customers a one-stop access to the [security token] platform with industry-leading security and convenience,” said Securitize Japan, country head Hidetoshi Kobayashi.

SBI Wallet is a digital asset wallet and custody solution for institutional investors said to offer high levels of security and regulatory compliance.

SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a subsidiary of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings, inked a deal with Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange to offer digital asset trading for institutional investors in Singapore earlier this month.

See also: SBI Teams Up With Swiss SIX Exchange to Offer Institutional Crypto Services in Singapore

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.