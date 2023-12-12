Japan's SBI Securities: nothing to announce after reports of probe into post-IPO orders

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Securities said it does not recognise reports of a call for administrative action against its supposed acceptance of buy orders intended to inflate the share price of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Japanese media quoted sources on Wednesday saying Japan's largest online securities broker was inspected by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Committee (SESC), which is preparing to recommend that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) take action.

The media reports say the SESC found that SBI Securities, part of SBI Holdings 8473.T, knowingly accepted buy orders that were designed to inflate the share price after companies' IPOs. Japanese law prohibits acceptance of such orders.

SBI said in a statement it did not acknowledge the recommendation had been made and so has nothing to announce at present but would promptly do so should anything require disclosure.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

