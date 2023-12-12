News & Insights

Japan's SBI Securities: nothing to announce after reports of probe into post-IPO orders

December 12, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Securities said it does not recognise reports of a call for administrative action against its supposed acceptance of buy orders intended to inflate the share price of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Japanese media quoted sources on Wednesday saying Japan's largest online securities broker was inspected by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Committee (SESC), which is preparing to recommend that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) take action.

The media reports say the SESC found that SBI Securities, part of SBI Holdings 8473.T, knowingly accepted buy orders that were designed to inflate the share price after companies' IPOs. Japanese law prohibits acceptance of such orders.

SBI said in a statement it did not acknowledge the recommendation had been made and so has nothing to announce at present but would promptly do so should anything require disclosure.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((Anton.Bridge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.