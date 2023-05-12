News & Insights

Japan's SBI Holdings to take SBI Shinsei Bank private - Nikkei

May 12, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Adds no comment from SBI Holdings, share suspension

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T plans to take SBI Shinsei Bank 8303.T private by spending about 150 billion yen ($1.11 billion) to buy around a 25% stake through a tender offer, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

SBI Holdings declined to comment. SBI Shinsei Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in SBI Shinsei Bank touched an intraday high just after the report, rising nearly 4% before the Tokyo bourse suspended trade.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.