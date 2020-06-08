Japan's SBI Holdings to set up entity to invest in local businesses

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said on Monday it plans to set up an entity to invest in regional businesses with state-backed Development Bank of Japan DBJPN.UL and Shinsei Bank 8303.T.

SBI Holdings, which owns stakes in a handful of regional banks, aims to revitalise local economies by getting directly involved in regional businesses, it said in a statement.

A divide is opening up in Japan between large cities like Tokyo and Osaka and rapidly depopulating remote cities and urban areas, where the coronavirus pandemic is worsening an economic downturn.

SBI Holdings is also aiming to create a nationwide banking force through tie-ups with small banks outside big cities. It owns stakes in Fukushima Bank 8562.T, Chikuho Bank 8398.FU, Shimane Bank 7150.T and Shimizu Bank 8364.T.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

