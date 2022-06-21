Japan's SBI Holdings seeking opportunities to tie up with SMFG

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings 8473.T said on Wednesday it was true that it was exploring various opportunities for tying up with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) 8316.T including through a capital tie-up as reported by some media.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that SMFG was in final talks to take a 10% stake in SBI in a deal likely to be worth more than 60 billion yen ($440 million).

($1 = 136.3700 yen)

