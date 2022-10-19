Japan's SBI considering delisting Shinsei, Kyodo says

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese financial group SBI Holdings 8473.T is considering delisting mid-size lender Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T and will explore options with the country's banking regulator, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

SBI said this month it planned to increase its stake to a majority 50.05% by the end of March. SBI raised its holding to around 48% last year.

(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by David Evans)

