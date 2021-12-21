Japan's SBI CEO says worth pursuing option to take Shinsei Bank private

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

The chief executive of Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc, owner of a nearly 48% stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd, said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking the lender private to return more than $3 billion in public funds it received two decades ago.

Adds details, CEO comment in paragraphs 3-5

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T, owner of a nearly 48% stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T, said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking the lender private to return more than $3 billion in public funds it received two decades ago.

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao made the comment at a news conference after SBI completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its holding in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

"We've just started exploring the possibility (of taking Shinsei private)," Kitao said. "We plan to discuss this matter with the Financial Services Agency (regulator)."

Shinsei Bank, with a market capitalisation of close to 500 billion yen, still owes the government the 350 billion yen ($3.09 billion) in public money it received during a banking crisis two decades ago.

As a result, the government still owns about 20% of Shinsei. In order for it to recoup the full amount lent by selling shares on the market, Shinsei stock would need to go up to around 7,500 yen. Shinsei shares jumped over 7% to 1,929 yen early on Wednesday.

($1 = 114.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters