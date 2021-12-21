Japan's SBI CEO says worth pursuing option to take Shinsei Bank private

Adds details, CEO comment in paragraphs 3-5

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T, owner of a nearly 48% stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T, said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking the lender private to return more than $3 billion in public funds it received two decades ago.

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao made the comment at a news conference after SBI completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its holding in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

"We've just started exploring the possibility (of taking Shinsei private)," Kitao said. "We plan to discuss this matter with the Financial Services Agency (regulator)."

Shinsei Bank, with a market capitalisation of close to 500 billion yen, still owes the government the 350 billion yen ($3.09 billion) in public money it received during a banking crisis two decades ago.

As a result, the government still owns about 20% of Shinsei. In order for it to recoup the full amount lent by selling shares on the market, Shinsei stock would need to go up to around 7,500 yen. Shinsei shares jumped over 7% to 1,929 yen early on Wednesday.

($1 = 114.0900 yen)

