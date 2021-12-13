Japan's SBI cancels CEO news conference due to 'emergency'

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings said it is cancelling a news conference planned by CEO and President Yoshitaka Kitao on Tuesday due to an emergency. It did not elaborate, but added that the event would be rescheduled.

SBI had successfully completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank 8303.T last week, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

