Japan's SBI asks Shinsei to stop asking trivial questions in takeover battle

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings 8473.T on Tuesday said it wanted Shinsei Bank 8303.T to stop submitting time-consuming requests for trivial information regarding its unsolicited $1.1 billion takeover offer.

SBI said in a statement that it had not yet made a decision regarding Shinsei's request that it extend the period of its offer by 60 business days.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; editing by Jason Neely)

