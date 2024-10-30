News & Insights

Japan’s Sakura Internet needs thousands of Nvidia GPUs a year, Bloomberg says

October 30, 2024 — 02:45 pm EDT

Japan’s government homegrown network provider, Sakura Internet, is stocking up on GPUs made by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), writes Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa for Bloomberg. Osaka-based Sakura is an alternative to data centers run by Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) in Japan, and “will likely be fully booked by the time it comes online in three years,” noted the Bloomberg story. The firm is looking to buy 10,000 Nvidia GPUs “every year to meet snowballing demand,” writes Bloomberg , citing Sakura founder Kunihiro Tanaka.”

