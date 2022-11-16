Japan's Rohm, Suzuki Motor join Toshiba buyout bid -Nikkei

Adds Rohm, Suzuki, Toshiba responses

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co Ltd 6963.T and automaker Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T have joined a proposal by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) to take over Toshiba Corp 6502.T, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kyoto-based Rohm will invest about 300 billion yen ($2.14 billion) in the buyout proposal, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources it did not name.

Rohm was considering joining the JIP consortium for the buyout, but nothing had been decided, including the amount it reportedly would be investing, a Rohm spokesperson said.

Construction firm Taisei Corp 1801.T will also join the proposal, Nikkei said.

Toshiba and Suzuki declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Taisei was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 139.8900 yen)

