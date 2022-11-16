Japan's Rohm, Suzuki Motor join Toshiba buyout bid - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co Ltd 6963.T and automaker Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T have joined a proposal by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners to take over Toshiba Corp 6502.T, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

Rohm will invest about 300 billion yen ($2.14 billion) in the buyout proposal, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources it did not name.

($1 = 139.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.