News & Insights

Japan's retail giant Aeon, drugstore chains to hold news conference

February 28, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Ritsuko Shimizu for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co 8267.T and drugstore chains Tsuruha Holdings 3391.T and Welcia Holdings 3141.T will hold a joint news conference regarding their health and wellness business strategy at 0900 GMT Wednesday, Aeon said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday the two drugstore chains were considering integration.

Aeon, Welcia's parent company, was making final arrangements to buy Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management's stake in Tsuruha, the Nikkei also reported.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.