Japan's retail giant Aeon, drugstore chains to hold news conference

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co 8267.T and drugstore chains Tsuruha Holdings 3391.T and Welcia Holdings 3141.T will hold a joint news conference regarding their health and wellness business strategy at 0900 GMT Wednesday, Aeon said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday the two drugstore chains were considering integration.

Aeon, Welcia's parent company, was making final arrangements to buy Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management's stake in Tsuruha, the Nikkei also reported.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

