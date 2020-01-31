Japan's Resona to appoint digital head as next president

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc said on Friday it would promote board director Masahiro Minami to president from April 1, making the 54-year-old the youngest chief executive at a major Japanese financial firm. Resona, Japan's fourth-largest lender by assets, said President Kazuhiro Higashi will become chairman. Minami had previously been in charge of the bank's digital strategy. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RESONA PRESIDENT/ (URGENT)

