Japan's Resona to appoint digital head as next president

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Resona Holdings Inc said on Friday it would promote board director Masahiro Minami to president from April 1, making the 54-year-old the youngest chief executive at a major Japanese financial firm.

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc said on Friday it would promote board director Masahiro Minami to president from April 1, making the 54-year-old the youngest chief executive at a major Japanese financial firm. Resona, Japan's fourth-largest lender by assets, said President Kazuhiro Higashi will become chairman. Minami had previously been in charge of the bank's digital strategy. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan) ((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RESONA PRESIDENT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters