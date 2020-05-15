Japan's Renown says files for bankruptcy with $130 mln debt

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese apparel maker Renown Inc 3606.T, part of Chinese fashion empire Shandong Ruyi, said it filed the bankruptcy protection on Friday with 13.9 billion yen ($130 million) in debt as the coronavirus outbreak stalled its business.

