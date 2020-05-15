Commodities

Japan's Renown files for bankruptcy with $130 mln debt

Japanese apparel maker Renown Inc, part of Chinese fashion empire Shandong Ruyi, said it filed the bankruptcy protection on Friday with 13.9 billion yen ($130 million) in debt as the coronavirus outbreak stalled its business.

A spokesman for the company, who declined to be identified, confirmed it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

Renown, which has a collection of men's and women's clothing brands, has posted losses for years.

Earlier this year, it struggled to collect more than 5 billion yen ($45.2 million) in debts from its Chinese parent and Renown's top executives were voted out of its board by the parent firm.

