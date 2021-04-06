Japan's Renesas to shift production to Ehime from fire-hit chip plant -NHK

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T is set to shift some production to a factory in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime after a fire damaged a factory in northeast Japan, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

Renesas has said it would take months to get the fire-hit factory back to normal, worsening a global shortage of semiconductors used in cars, smartphones and home appliances.

