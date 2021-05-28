Japan's Renesas to raise $2 bln in new share issue

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T will issue 167 million new shares to raise 218.5 billion yen ($1.99 billion), the major supplier of automotive semiconductors said on Friday, aimed in part at helping to fund its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE.

($1=109.9100 yen)

