Japan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T and India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and manufacture semiconductor solutions for domestic and global markets, the companies said on Wednesday.

Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing "next-generation automotive electronics" to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Renesas will also work with Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, on wireless network solutions including 5G. The products will initially be for India with an aim to expand to global markets.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

