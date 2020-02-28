US Markets

Japan's regulator recommends Rakuten be ordered to halt free shipping plan

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday it has recommended e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc be ordered to halt the introduction of free shipping, following complaints from vendors over the plans.

Updates with background on free shipping plan

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday it has recommended e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc 4755.T be ordered to halt the introduction of free shipping, following complaints from vendors over the plans.

Rakuten was planning to introduce free shipping on purchases at its online mall on orders over 3,980 yen ($36) from Mar. 18. Vendors have complained they are being forced to shoulder the shipping costs, undercutting margins.

The commission's recommendation is a blow to Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani's plans to take on rivals like Amazon AMZN.O. Rakuten was raided by the regulator earlier this month.

Rakuten was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 110.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular