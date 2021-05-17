Japan's Recruit targets 50% female executives within 10 years

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 6098.T said on Monday it aims to have women in half of its senior executive roles within 10 years, setting an industry-leading target in Japan where corporate leaders are overwhelmingly male.

At Recruit, which in recent years acquired employment sites Glassdoor and Indeed as part of an overseas expansion drive, women currently make up 10% of senior executives, 42% of managers and 52% of total employees.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.