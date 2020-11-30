Japan's Recruit Holdings shareholders to sell up to $4 bln in stock

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published

Japan's staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday its shareholders will sell 416.8 billion yen ($4 billion) worth of shares in the company to overseas investors.

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 6098.T said on Monday its shareholders will sell 416.8 billion yen ($4 billion) worth of shares in the company to overseas investors.

The shareholders, which include Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, Toppan Printing Co 7911.T and Japanese television networks, will sell as many as 94.7 million shares in Recruit, or 5.59% of its outstanding shares, Recruit said in a statement.

The selling price will be decided either on Dec. 2 or Dec. 3.

Recruit also said it would buy back 70 billion yen worth of shares, or as many as 20 million shares, from the market to boost shareholder value.

($1 = 103.8800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More