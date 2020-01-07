Japan's real wages fall in November, posing a threat to demand

Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages declined at their fastest pace in four months in November, government data showed on Wednesday, clouding the outlook for an economy already under pressure from a nationwide tax increase.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.