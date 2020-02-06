Japan's real wages fall for 3rd straight month in Dec, down for 2019

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell for a third straight month in December, government data showed on Friday, adding to worries amid external risks to the economy and a sales tax hike. Japan's economy likely suffered a contraction in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the sales tax increase in October and weak global demand damaged consumer spending and exports. Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, fell 0.9% in December from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, following a revised 0.6% decline in November and a 0.4% slip in October. For the whole of 2019, real wages also fell 0.9%, reversing a 0.2% gain in 2018, the data showed. Falls in wages could suggest more pressure on consumers following the tax hike despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policy, or "Abenomics", aimed at stoking a cycle of higher wages, household and corporate incomes and spending. The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings were unchanged in the year to December after a revised 0.1% rise. "The data suggests the trend of the labour environment continued to be firm," said a labour ministry official. One-off special payments dipped 0.2% in December after revised 3.6% growth in November. And regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - grew 0.4%, the data showed. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, dropped 2.6% in December from a year earlier, down for a fourth straight month. Revelations last year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend. [nL3N1ZB1IQ] The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in December: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 565,779 yen ($5,151.40) 0.0 -Monthly wage 265,617 yen +0.1 -Regular pay 245,835 yen +0.4 -Overtime pay 19,782 yen -2.6 -Special payments 300,162 yen -0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change) Overall 51.344 mln +2.1 -General employees 35.063 mln +1.6 -Part-time employees 16.281 mln +3.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html ($1 = 109.83 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Nick Macfie) ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/WAGES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.