Japan's real wages fall at fastest pace in over 8 years in November, weighed by inflation

       TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - 
    Japan's real wages fell at their fastest rate - 3.8% - in
over eight years in November as a result of higher inflation,
while nominal pay growth slowed despite rising for the 11th
straight month, official data showed on Friday.
        Sluggish wage recovery remains a pressing issue for
Japan to tackle as surging living costs hurt households and
weigh on consumer spending in the world's third largest economy.
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week urged firms
to accelerate wage hikes that exceed the rate of inflation to
prevent stagflation. 
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key indicator of consumer
purchasing power, dropped 3.8% in November from a year earlier,
according to the labour ministry.
    It was the fastest pace of decline since a 4.1% drop in May
2014 and followed a revised 2.9% fall in October. Moreover, real
wages were in negative territory for the eighth month in a row
due to higher inflation.
    The consumer price index the ministry uses to calculate real
wages, which includes fresh foods but not owners' equivalent
rent, rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier, the quickest
pace of increase since June 1981.
    Nominal total cash earnings were up 0.5% in November but the
pace of growth slowed from a revised 1.4% gain in October, led
by falls in special payments such as bonuses. 
        Special payments declined 19.2% in November, the biggest
drop since January 2021, after a revised 2.9% rise in October. 
    Industries such as transportation and wholesales showed
double-digit falls in special payments, the data showed. 
    Japanese firms typically pay bonuses in the summer and
winter, which tend to be volatile as they reflect changes in
profits and the status of the economy.
    Meanwhile, overtime pay, a gauge of business activity
strength, advanced 5.2% year-on-year in November after a revised
7.7% gain in October. 
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and number of workers in November:
----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   283,895 yen  ($2,140.50)     +0.5
 -Monthly wage         269,116 yen                  +1.8
 -Regular pay          249,550 yen                  +1.5
 -Overtime pay          19,566 yen                  +5.2
 -Special payments      14,779 yen                 -19.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                 51.721                     +1.1
 -General employees      35.290                     +1.0
 -Part-time employees    16.431                     +0.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for
more than one month at a company that employed more than five
people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
($1 = 132.6300 yen)
