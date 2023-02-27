US Markets
Japan's Rapidus to unveil decision of plant location on Tuesday - local govt

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 27, 2023 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will visit the northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday to inform Governor Naomichi Suzuki of its decision regarding the location of a planned microchip plant, the local government said.

Suzuki visited Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike earlier this month to ask him to build the plant in Hokkaido.

