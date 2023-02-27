Japan's Rapidus to unveil decision of plant location on Tuesday - local govt

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will visit the northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday to inform Governor Naomichi Suzuki of its decision regarding the location of a planned microchip plant, the local government said.

Suzuki visited Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike earlier this month to ask him to build the plant in Hokkaido.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.