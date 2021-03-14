AMZN

Japan's Rakuten shares surge 19% as it makes tie up with Japan Post

Shares of Rakuten Inc surged 19% on Monday after the Japanese e-commerce firm announced a sale of an 8.32% stake to Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd.

Rakuten shares were traded at 1,481 yen, up 18.88%, at 0121 GMT, after hitting a daily limit high of 1,545 yen.

Rakuten, which plunged to an operating loss in 2020, is under pressure on multiple fronts as it battles Amazon.com in e-commerce and takes on Japan's cash-rich telcos with its own mobile network.

