Japan's Rakuten prices bank IPO at top of downgraded range

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T priced on Thursday the initial public offering of its lending arm, Rakuten Bank Ltd 5838.T, at 1,400 yen a share, the top end of its previously downgraded range of 1,300 yen to 1,400 yen, a filing showed.

(Reporting by Miho Uranaka; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez)

