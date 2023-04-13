Japan's Rakuten prices bank IPO at top of downgraded range

Credit: REUTERS/Sam Nussey

April 13, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Miho Uranaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T priced on Thursday the initial public offering of its lending arm, Rakuten Bank Ltd 5838.T, at 1,400 yen a share, the top end of its previously downgraded range of 1,300 yen to 1,400 yen, a filing showed.

