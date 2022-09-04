Japan's Rakuten Mobile says service restored after 2-1/2 hour system failure

Recasts on restoration of service

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Mobile Inc said on Sunday that its service for users on Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII plans had been restored, after a system failure caused difficulties making calls and sending data for over two hours.

The mobile carrier, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T, did not say how many users were affected by the issue, which lasted about 2-1/2 hours after starting shortly before 11:00 a.m. local time.

It said in a statement that service was restored at around 1:26 p.m. on Sunday (0426 GMT Sunday).

Japan's internal affairs ministry in August issued rare administrative guidance to rival wireless carrier KDDI Corp 9443.T after tens of millions of users were affected by network troubles in early July.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Simon Cameron-Moore)

