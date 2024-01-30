Japan's Rakuten issues $1.8 bln of dollar-denominated 3-year senior notes

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten Group 4755.T said on Wednesday that it will issue $1.8 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated 3-year senior notes at an interest rate of 11.25%.

The fundraising will allow Rakuten to fully buy back its 10.25% senior notes and 3.546% senior notes due in 2024, which have a combined principal outstanding of $1.75 billion.

Rakuten announced tender offers to buy back the notes last Friday with a combined cap of $1 billion, but the company said on Tuesday it was "extending the offers to any and all outstanding notes of either series".

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Anton.Bridge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.