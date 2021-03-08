Japan's Q4 GDP revised down to annualised 11.7% growth

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 11.7% in October-December, slightly below the initial estimate of a 12.7% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it continued to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 12.8% growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 2.8%, also worse than the initial reading of 3.0%, which was also the median poll forecast.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

