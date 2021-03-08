Japan's Q4 GDP revised down to annualised 11.7% growth

Japan's economy grew an annualised 11.7% in October-December, slightly below the initial estimate of a 12.7% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it continued to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 12.8% growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 2.8%, also worse than the initial reading of 3.0%, which was also the median poll forecast.

