Japan's Q4 GDP likely weaker than in Q3 - economy minister

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said Japan's economy was expected to pick up but the coronavirus outbreak could pose a risk to growth.

