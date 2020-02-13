Japan's Q4 GDP likely weaker than in Q3 - economy minister

Contributor
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's gross domestic product in October-December was likely weaker than in the previous quarter due to the impact of the sales tax hike and a typhoon, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said Japan's economy was expected to pick up but the coronavirus outbreak could pose a risk to growth.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More