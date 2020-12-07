Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to annualised 22.9% growth

Attaches to additional alert

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.

For background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website:

https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.