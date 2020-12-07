Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to annualised 22.9% growth

Contributor
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Japan's economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.

Attaches to additional alert

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.

For background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website:

https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters