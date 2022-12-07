Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to 0.8% annualised contraction

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

December 07, 2022 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank at an annualised 0.8% in the July-September quarter, slower than the initial estimate of a 1.2% contraction, revised government data showed on Thursday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.1% decline in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP contracted 0.2%, compared with the initial reading for a contraction of 0.3% and a median forecast for the same extent of falls.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.