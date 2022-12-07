Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to 0.8% annualised contraction

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank at an annualised 0.8% in the July-September quarter, slower than the initial estimate of a 1.2% contraction, revised government data showed on Thursday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.1% decline in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP contracted 0.2%, compared with the initial reading for a contraction of 0.3% and a median forecast for the same extent of falls.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.