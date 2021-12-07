Japan's Q3 GDP revised down to 3.6% annualised contraction

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy shrank 3.6% in the third quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 3.0% contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday, posting a decline as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in COVID-19.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 3.1% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP fell 0.9%, slightly worse than the initial reading and median forecast for a 0.8% drop.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

