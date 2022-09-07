Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion

Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.5% in the second quarter, better than the initial estimate of a 2.2% expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday, supported by solid private consumption and business spending.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 2.9% gain in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP advanced 0.9%, compared with the initial 0.5% reading and a median forecast for a 0.7% rise.

