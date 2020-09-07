Japan's Q2 GDP revised down to annualised 28.1% contraction

Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for a 28.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

