Japan's Q2 capex sees biggest decline since 2010 on pandemic blow

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAOMI TAJITSU

Japanese firms cut spending on plant and equipment by the most in a decade in the second quarter, the government said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic delivered a heavy blow to business activity.

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese firms cut spending on plant and equipment by the most in a decade in the second quarter, the government said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic delivered a heavy blow to business activity.

The negative reading comes after the government called a state of emergency early in the second quarter in a bid to tackle the health crisis, which also led to sharp falls in corporate profits and sales in the quarter.

Capital spending shed 11.3% in April-June year-on-year, the biggest drop since the first quarter of 2010, as the COVID-19 crisis hit investments by the manufacturing as well as service sector, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday.

The sharp decline followed a 0.1% rise in the first three months of the year, which already signalled strains in corporate sentiment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, capital expenditure lost 6.3% quarter-on-quarter in April-June.

The negative data will be used to calculate revised second-quarter gross domestic figures (GDP) due on Sept. 8 of the initial estimate for a 27.8% decline.

While analysts expect the economy to fare better in the current quarter after the state of emergency was ended in late May, many forecast any rebound to be modest and a recovery to take years.

Japan is also in the midst of a leadership change after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he will step down due to worsening of a chronic illness, raising uncertainty about the outlook for monetary and fiscal policies.

The government expects the economy will recover to pre-coronavirus levels around the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said last week.

The latest MOF survey showed manufacturers' business spending fell 9.7% from a year earlier, following a 5.3% drop in the previous quarter.

Corporate recurring profit tumbled 46.6% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the second quarter of 2009, due to declining demand for cars and other transportation goods.

Sales dropped 17.7% year-on-year in April-June, down for the fourth straight quarter to see the biggest drop since January-March 2009.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters