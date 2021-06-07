Japan's Q1 GDP revised up to 3.9% annualised contraction

Japan's economy shrank 3.9% in the first quarter, slightly better than the initial estimate of a 5.1% contraction, revised government data showed, posting its first decline in three quarters as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office on Tuesday compared with economists' median forecast for a 4.8% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP declined 1.0%, also better than the initial reading of minus 1.3% and a median forecast for a 1.2% fall.

