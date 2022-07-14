Markets

Japan’s post-Abe future, Europe’s currency problem: podcast

Aimee Donnellan Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is an end of an economic era. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how his party’s success could bring about big spending. Also, the euro’s decline is a problem for central bank chief Christine Lagarde.

