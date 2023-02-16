Japan's PM seeks to explain to public nuclear power extension -minister

Repeats urgent with no change to text

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed him to help deepen public understanding on an extension of nuclear power plant operations before the cabinet's approval.

Japan's government aims to submit a bill to parliament which will effectively allow extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants.

