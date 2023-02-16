Japan's PM seeks to explain to public nuclear power extension -minister

February 16, 2023 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

Repeats urgent with no change to text

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed him to help deepen public understanding on an extension of nuclear power plant operations before the cabinet's approval.

Japan's government aims to submit a bill to parliament which will effectively allow extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.