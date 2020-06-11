US Markets
Japan's PeptiDream to work with Merck in developing COVID-19 therapies

Rocky Swift Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese drug-discovery company PeptiDream Inc 4587.T said on Friday it would collaborate with Merck & Co MRK.N in developing COVID-19 therapies.

The companies will work to develop peptide therapeutics that may be effective against multiple coronavirus strains, they said in a release. The agreement builds on a research and licensing partnership announced in 2015.

PeptiDream specialises in constrained peptides, types of amino acids that can carry various cargoes to specific types of cells.

