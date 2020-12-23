Commodities

Japan's Peach Aviation may launch all-you-can-fly pass in 2021 - media

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Peach Aviation is considering introducing a fixed cost all-you-can-fly domestic flight service from next year, Fuji Network News (FNN) reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The Japanese budget carrier, which is 77.9% owned by ANA Holdings 9202.T, Japan's biggest airline, plans to offer a one-month unlimited pass, which would cost around 20,000 yen ($193) for all its domestic flights, FNN reported.

It would be the first time an unlimited flight pass has been tried by the industry, which has been hit hard by a sharp drop in travellers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, FNN said.

($1 = 103.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Richard Pullin)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

